LEGO’s UCS Millennium Falcon is still the largest Star Wars set, hits Amazon low at $102 off

Despite all of the display-worthy LEGO Star Wars sets to have hit the scene in the past several years, nothing has come close to overshadowing the UCS Millennium Falcon. It’s a set that turned heads back when the behemoth was revealed over 5 years ago, and to this day remains the largest kit from a galaxy far, far away. Today, Amazon is giving builders who haven’t added this majestic model to their collections an opportunity to save, with this LEGO version of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy now selling for $747.96 shipped. Typically fetching $850, you’re looking at $102 in savings as well as the lowest price we’ve ever seen from the retailer. It has gone for less in the past, namely over Black Friday, but this is still the first chance to save in over a month. While our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the finished model, we take a deeper dive down below on just how today’s savings stack up.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the iconic smuggling ship arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Once you’ve actually pieced together all of those bricks, it’ll measure an impressive 33 inches long in order to pack in plenty of authentic details from the franchise. Looking fantastic up on display, the UCS Millennium Falcon comes paired with a companion display plaque for some added collectibility, as well as an assortment of seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies.

That includes the likes of the Millennium Falcon’s pilot Han Solo and copilot Chewbacca, as well as Princess Leia and C-3PO from Empire Strikes Back. Then taking note from The Force Awakens, there’s also minifig versions of Rey, Finn, and more. If you didn’t already, be sure to go check out all of the gorgeous details that we cover in our hands-on review, or just head on over to Amazon and lock-in your order.

As far as the latest LEGO sets go, this week has seen some of the most notable reveals in ages with quite a few highly-anticipated creations on the way. All of the brick-built action starts with today’s official reveal of the new BTS set that features all seven members of the iconic K-pop band in minifigure form. While builders wait for that kit to drop on March 1, there’s also the first look we got at the upcoming Pixar’s Up set landing later this spring. Not to mention three new Guardians of the Galaxy kits to feast your eyes on.

LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon features:

Defend the Galaxy and build the largest LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon to date! The perfect set for adult Star Wars fans and expert builders, This starship will inspire hours of play recreating the films or can be displayed as a collectible toy model. The Millennium Falcon is built with 7,541 pieces and includes two crews of minifigures – 4 classic crew minifigures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO, plus 3 Star Wars Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures: Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn

