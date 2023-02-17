RAPTIC’s 3-digit combination lock clip secures your AirTag down at $27 shipped (Nearly 35% off)

The official Raptic Amazon storefront (formerly X-Doria) is now offering its Link & Lock AirTag Clip for $26.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is within cents of the lowest price we have tracked in the last year or more, a few bucks under our previous mention, and the best we can find. This model hit store shelves back in late 2021 as one of the more unique options out there (although some clones have started to emerge since). As you can see from the visual above, it delivers a 3-digit combination lock attached to what the brand refers to as a casted zinc metal build carabiner-style clip housing a dedicated slot for an AirTag. The “soft rubber interior design cushions and carries your Apple item tracker firmly in place” as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If the Link & Lock system above isn’t of interest, we just recently spotted some great deals on Spigen models that are still live. The brand’s Rugged Armor AirTag Strap, one of the more popular options out there, as well as its wallet-ready card carrier are now seeing notable price drops starting from just $10 Prime shipped. All of the details on those offers are right here.

Be sure to swing by our roundup of the best AirTag cases out there for more options, from pricey leather options to particularly affordable keychain models. Just be sure to dive into the themed AirTag cases in CASETiFY’s latest Minions collection as well as these Mickey and Friends designs while you’re at it.

Raptic Link & Lock AirTag Clip features:

Built-in, casted zinc constructed combination lock for added security. Protects your AirTag from bumps and scratches. Product measures 106mm x 61mm x 11mm (4.2in x 2.4in x 0.43in). Durable polycarbonate interior design holds the AirTag firmly in place. Secure your AirTag with easy snap-into-place design, cannot be removed when locked.

