SanDisk’s pro 2,000MB/s 1TB Extreme portable SSD just hit the Amazon all-time low at $123

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $160+ $123
SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for $122.99 shipped. Regularly $240 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this is the lowest price we can find and $7 under our previous one-day mention from last month. This model more typically sells for in between $160 and $200 at Amazon and has now hit a new all-time low there, effectively undercutting the best Black Friday price we tracked last year. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the pro-grade SanDisk Extreme clocks in with much faster transfer rates and more robust build than the standard counterpart. It can move data at up to 2,000MB/s and features a forged aluminum chassis, delivering a portable heatsink-like setup alongside 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water resistance. It ships with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty and you can get a closer look at the details right here. Head below for more. 

More of this week’s best portable storage deals: 

Then go swing by our recent hands-on review of the new PRO-G40 as well. This is the latest from SanDisk’s portable solid-state lineup, featuring impressive 2,700MB/s speeds alongside dual Thunderbolt and USB-C connectivity options in another extremely well-made housing. It’s certainly not as affordable as the models above, but it is already on sale and you can get a complete breakdown of the user experience in our feature piece right here

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD features:

  • Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)
  • A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.
  • Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.
  • Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance(3), and a handy carabineer loop for securing your drive all deliver extra peace of mind when you’re out in the world.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Farenheit’s Flare smokeless fire pit upgrades you...
Just-released Apple Watch Trail Loop and Alpine Loop ba...
Kitchy’s pizza cutter wheel is dishwasher safe at...
Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with ASUS’ ZenWiFi XT8 Tri-Ban...
Save 36% on CORSAIR’s K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical...
iVANKY’s Steam Deck dock packs 4K60 HDMI, 45W cha...
Acer’s Ryzen-powered Chromebook Spin 514 falls to...
ESR’s MagSafe charger stand houses iPhone, Apple ...
Load more...
Show More Comments