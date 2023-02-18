SanDisk’s pro 2,000MB/s 1TB Extreme portable SSD just hit the Amazon all-time low at $123

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for $122.99 shipped. Regularly $240 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this is the lowest price we can find and $7 under our previous one-day mention from last month. This model more typically sells for in between $160 and $200 at Amazon and has now hit a new all-time low there, effectively undercutting the best Black Friday price we tracked last year. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the pro-grade SanDisk Extreme clocks in with much faster transfer rates and more robust build than the standard counterpart. It can move data at up to 2,000MB/s and features a forged aluminum chassis, delivering a portable heatsink-like setup alongside 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water resistance. It ships with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty and you can get a closer look at the details right here. Head below for more.

More of this week’s best portable storage deals:

Then go swing by our recent hands-on review of the new PRO-G40 as well. This is the latest from SanDisk’s portable solid-state lineup, featuring impressive 2,700MB/s speeds alongside dual Thunderbolt and USB-C connectivity options in another extremely well-made housing. It’s certainly not as affordable as the models above, but it is already on sale and you can get a complete breakdown of the user experience in our feature piece right here.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD features:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance(3), and a handy carabineer loop for securing your drive all deliver extra peace of mind when you’re out in the world.

