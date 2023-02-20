Elgato’s Wave:3 USB Condenser Mic with Clipguard tech now down at $120 shipped

Joining an ongoing price drop on the brand’s boom arm, Amazon is now offering the Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is $30 or 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the 2022 Prime Day price, for comparison, and has only gone for less a few quick times on Amazon at $110. Designed for speech and voice overs (it will also work for other recording applications), it features a tight cardioid pickup pattern for “clarity and detail” on up close vocals. This model delivers 24-bit/96kHz analog to digital conversion alongside Elgato’s proprietary Clipguard technology to reduce unwanted distortion on your recordings as well as access to the companion Wave Link app so you can control up to seven other audio sources and create two independent mixes for your broadcasts. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more.

One of the better low-cost solutions out there is the HyperX SoloCast. Currently available for $42 shipped, it is a far more economical choice than today’s lead deal and still comes from a trusted brand. Dive into our hands-on review of this model for more details and then hit up our feature piece on how to get it sounding even better.

As we mentioned above, the compatible articulating boom arm mic stand from Elgato (it also works with other microphones) is also seeing a rare price drop right now at 20% off the going rate.

And while we are talking content creator gear, we spotted KRK’s latest GoAux portable speakers at the best price ever this morning via Amazon. Get a closer look at this set right here.

Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Mic features:

Cardioid Condenser Capsule: capture speech with clarity and detail.

Wave Link App: control Wave:3 and up to eight other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes.

24-bit/96kHz Analog-to-Digital Converter: professional broadcast audio quality.

Proprietary Clipguard Technology: makes distortion virtually impossible.

Superior Circuitry: seamless sonic transmission throughout the entire signal chain.

