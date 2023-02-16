Complete your setup with new Amazon low on Elgato’s articulating mic boom arm at $80

Amazon is now offering the best-selling high rise Elgato Wave Mic Arm for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Also matched at Best Buy and directly from Elgato, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Not only is this boom arm compatible with Elgato’s mics, but also a range of other models with 1/4-, 3/8-, and 5/8-inch mic mounts (works with mics up to 2.2-pounds in weight). It can be a great option for streaming and podcasts (I have friends who use these for recording vocals for music demos and the like as well), effectively organizing your desk or workspace while keeping the mic off screen when needed but still close enough to capture audio. This model features internal springs and an integrated cable channel to keep things tidy alongside a counterweight that “adapts arm tension to mic weight” as well as a ball head and swivel base so you can adjust its positioning to meet your needs or broadcast environment. More details below.

While clearly not as high-quality or as feature-rich as the Elgato variant above, if you’re just looking for a casual mic boom arm that won’t break the bank, this InnoGear might do the trick. Coming in at $22.50 Prime shipped on Amazon, you’re not going to get the integrated cable channel or the same level of smooth adjustability here, but it is a whole lot less cash out of pocket as well.

If you’re, however, still in the market for a new microphone all together, some of the latest releases we have featured below are certainly worth a quick browse:

Elgato Wave Mic Arm features:

A studio-grade boom arm for your premium microphone, Wave Mic Arm offers extreme vertical reach to overcome large monitors and full adjustability for precise microphone positioning. Internals springs and integrated cable channels with removable covers keep your setup tidy and accessible, while thread adapters ensure compatibility with standard mic mounts.

