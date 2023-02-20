KRK’s latest GoAux portable content creator speakers hit the best price ever at $279 ($70 off)

After making their first debut at the tail end of last year, we are now tracking the very first notable price drop on KRK’s GoAux Portable Content Creator Speakers. The more compact 3 inch set, the GoAux 3, are now marked down from $349 to $279.20 shipped via Amazon. This is nearly $70 off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked, and the very first notable discount we have tracked on Amazon. I have been a huge fan of KRK studio monitors and speakers for many years – there are a couple pairs of them in front of me right now – for a reason. Every set I have tried are particularly great sounding to my ears and are built to last, so there’s no reason to think the latest GoAux aren’t as well. They are now the most affordable point of entry into the pro-grade brand and you can get a complete breakdown of the travel-ready speakers in our launch coverage right here. Then head below for more.

While they certainly aren’t KRKs or as modern a release as the GoAux, you can save some cash and still get in with a more than respectable brand by way of the Mackie CR3-X 3-Inch Creative Reference Multimedia Professional Studio Monitors. You’re landing a pair of monitors for just $90 shipped here, or roughly $189 under the price of today’s lead deal.

Dive into our recent Behind the Screens feature to get a closer look at the gear we use everyday. Then dive into some of the latest releases in the content creator space including IK’s new streaming mic, Universal Audio’s new powerful Sphere mics with vintage emulation tech, Logitech’s new Blue Sona XLR mic, and the next-gen 96kHz AT2020-X USB model.

KRK GoAux Portable Content Creator Speakers feature:

Perfect for traveling musicians and engineers, they deliver renowned KRK sound quality in a mobile-friendly size

Travel-ready soft case for on-the-go recording sessions

Packed with everything you need for professional quality setup

Automatic Room Correction for optimal fidelity anywhere

Along with the 1/8” Aux and RCA stereo inputs, you can connect wirelessly to your smartphone, computer, or other Bluetooth-capable audio devices

