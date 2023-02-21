elago’s latest silicone AirPods Pro 2 lanyard case is now starting from just $8 Prime shipped

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Silicone AirPods Pro 2 Lanyard Case for $7.99 in black. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 directly from elago, this model carried a $13 list on Amazon for the tail end of last year before settling down at a $11 price in 2023. Today’s deal is well below that and the lowest price we have tracked on the brand’s newest basic silicone treatment for Apple’s latest earbuds. it features the brand’s liquid silicone build that remains wireless charging compatible while featuring cutouts for the LED, speakers, charging port, and Apple’s new lanyard connector. Speaking of which, this particular case varies from the launch model with an included elago strap for the price of entry. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

While today’s lead is already quite affordable and competitive for an AirPods Pro 2 cover from a trustworthy brand, there are some slightly less expensive options out there. This BRG model delivers a similar setup with an included carabiner clip as opposed to the lanyard strap at $7 Prime shipped right now when you clip the on-page coupon, for example.

And while you’re at it, be sure to browse through some of the latest from the world of elago below:

elago Silicone AirPods Pro 2 Lanyard Case features:

Most complaints about cases are that they don’t fit properly and pop out of the case. with an elago case, this is something you never have to worry about. all cases are created with our own 3d mold, so you know that what you get is made exactly for your product – meaning all functions, like wireless charging, work with no problems!

Pemium silicone material protects your charging case from everyday use, including dirt, oil, scratches and drops. silicone also provides great grip and a slim profile, allowing it to fit in your pocket!

Nylon round strap is included with the order. keep it close and never lose it again with the elago round strap. nylon is lightweight and durable, so it doesn’t add any weight but offers additional protection from loss and drops! the loop can be adjusted easily with the button adjuster.

