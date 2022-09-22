elago’s new silicone AirPods Pro 2 cases: Standard, carabiner, nightglow, more from $9

Justin Kahn -
AmazonNewselago
10% off From $9
elago AirPods Pro 2 cases

The new elago AirPods Pro 2 cases are now live. The brand has become quite a popular one around here in the Apple accessory space for its vintage gaming cases, those vibrant ice cream models, and its soft liquid silicone treatment. After seeing much of these sensibilities land in its new iPhone 14 case collection – they are currently on sale from $11.50 – the brand has now unleashed a range of new covers for Apple’s latest earbuds, and we are already tracking some notable price drops. Head below for a closer look. 

New elago AirPods Pro 2 cases

After seeing the AirPods Pro 2 with a slight launch discount on Amazon, elago unleashed its new sheaths in a range of colorways. The new elago AirPods Pro 2 cases come in two different flavors – one with the carabiner attachment and one without, both of which come in various colorways and a clear plastic. 

All of the new elago AirPods Pro 2 cases deliver that liquid silicone treatment we have come to know and love from the brand (outside of the clear models) alongside support for wireless charging, a small lift-away flap to protect the cable port, and a few new touches for Apple’s latest design. You’ll also find cutouts for the speakers and the new lanyard attachment port – we actually just featured elago’s new $10 lanyard attachment, and you can read all about it about right here

elago AirPods Pro 2 cases: Most complaints about cases are that they don’t fit properly and pop out of the case. With an elago case, this is something you never have to worry about. All cases are created with our own 3D mold, so you now that what you get is made exactly for your AirPods Pro 2 – meaning all functions, like wireless charging, work with no problems! 

Alongside mint, black, grey, navy blue, clear, and pink options, there’s even a nightglow white/blue model.

The new elago AirPods Pro 2 cases start at $10.99 for the standard model and $11.99 for the carabiner-equipped variant. 

However, we did spot a nice deal and on-page coupon that brings the flat black model down to $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, effectively delivering the best price on an AirPods Pro 2 case we have tracked thus far from a brand you can trust.

Alongside the first price drop on Apple’s new earbuds and the elago AirPods Pro 2 cases, you’ll want to browse through some of the other gear and accessories we have spotted for the new pro-grade in-ear headphones below as well:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
elago

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s 130MB/s 64GB EVO Plus microSD just hit ...
Smartphone Accessories: Roav SmartCharge T1 Bluetooth F...
PUMA takes up to 50% off over 600 items with deals from...
Shargeek STORM2 Slim 20,000mAh power bank with 140W US...
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch with Alexa built-in and 1...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cursor Pro, Stitc...
Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Re...
LEGO debuts this year’s annual Winter Village set...
Load more...
Show More Comments