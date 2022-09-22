elago’s new silicone AirPods Pro 2 cases: Standard, carabiner, nightglow, more from $9

The new elago AirPods Pro 2 cases are now live. The brand has become quite a popular one around here in the Apple accessory space for its vintage gaming cases, those vibrant ice cream models, and its soft liquid silicone treatment. After seeing much of these sensibilities land in its new iPhone 14 case collection – they are currently on sale from $11.50 – the brand has now unleashed a range of new covers for Apple’s latest earbuds, and we are already tracking some notable price drops. Head below for a closer look.

New elago AirPods Pro 2 cases

After seeing the AirPods Pro 2 with a slight launch discount on Amazon, elago unleashed its new sheaths in a range of colorways. The new elago AirPods Pro 2 cases come in two different flavors – one with the carabiner attachment and one without, both of which come in various colorways and a clear plastic.

All of the new elago AirPods Pro 2 cases deliver that liquid silicone treatment we have come to know and love from the brand (outside of the clear models) alongside support for wireless charging, a small lift-away flap to protect the cable port, and a few new touches for Apple’s latest design. You’ll also find cutouts for the speakers and the new lanyard attachment port – we actually just featured elago’s new $10 lanyard attachment, and you can read all about it about right here.

elago AirPods Pro 2 cases: Most complaints about cases are that they don’t fit properly and pop out of the case. With an elago case, this is something you never have to worry about. All cases are created with our own 3D mold, so you now that what you get is made exactly for your AirPods Pro 2 – meaning all functions, like wireless charging, work with no problems!

Alongside mint, black, grey, navy blue, clear, and pink options, there’s even a nightglow white/blue model.

The new elago AirPods Pro 2 cases start at $10.99 for the standard model and $11.99 for the carabiner-equipped variant.

However, we did spot a nice deal and on-page coupon that brings the flat black model down to $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, effectively delivering the best price on an AirPods Pro 2 case we have tracked thus far from a brand you can trust.

Alongside the first price drop on Apple’s new earbuds and the elago AirPods Pro 2 cases, you’ll want to browse through some of the other gear and accessories we have spotted for the new pro-grade in-ear headphones below as well:

