elago launches new W9 Apple Watch Ultra stand with retro computer design

elago has slowly been refreshing some of its existing and quite popular Apple Watch docking stations for the new Ultra wearable throughout the start of the year, but today an entirely new model has hit the scene. The new elago W9 stand arrives with much of the same support for Apple’s latest wearable, as well as its signature silicone build.

elago debuts new W9 Apple Watch Ultra stand

Throughout the start of the year so far, elago has been busy refreshing some existing models of its Apple Watch stands. At the start of January, the brand took the wraps off the first of its accessory refreshes to arrive for Apple Watch Ultra. The W5 Game Boy stand was already a fan-favorite amongst 9to5Toys readers, and is now even more compelling now that it works with all of Apple’s wearables. Then in much of the same vein, elago launched an updated classic Macintosh model. But unlike either of these, the company is now going a completely different route with its latest release.

The new elago W9 stand is the first entirely new Apple Watch accessory in quite some time and actually arrives as the first one to be designed for the Ultra wearable from the start. It’ll of course still be compatible with Series 8 and all previous-generation wearables, too, sporting much of the same silicone exterior as we’ve come to expect that allows you to easily passthrough your existing charging puck.

elago is also mixing up its design for the new W9 stand, which arrives with a fun retro computer look. It isn’t based on any specific computer like we’ve seen with the old school Apple models in the past, though has a novel build that turns your Apple Watch Ultra into the screen. It rests above the based to hold things in place, which features three faux keyboard-style buttons.

Otherwise, it has the same scratch-free build that won’t damage your wearable while it recharges. There’s the same Nightstand Mode-friendly design that makes it a perfect bedside table companion, too.

Now available for purchase direct from the brand’s official Amazon storefront, this new accessory is now shipping. The elago W9 Apple Watch Stand enters with a $15.99 price tag regardless of the two styles it comes in. It’s a bit more expensive than some of the more nostalgic models that have hit the scene over the years, like the classic Macintosh model that was just refreshed at the $14 price point.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!