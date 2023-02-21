Complement your M2 iPad Pro with $50 off Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard at $249

After seeing all-time lows land on 11-inch M2 iPad Pros to start the week, Amazon is now offering a chance to elevate the experience while saving some cash along the way. Apple’s official 11-inch Magic Keyboard normally sells for $299, but right now you can bring it home for the second-best price to date. Thanks to a $50 discount, that drops the price down to $249 shipped in both Black and White styles. This is matching our previous mention from the start of the year and is the best price cut we’ve seen since back over the holiday shopping season. Designed for Apple’s latest iPad lineup, this Magic Keyboard works with all of the 11-inch variants of iPadOS device. Including the new M2 iPad Pro, as well as iPad Air 5 and previous-generation devices, it brings an improved typing experience into the mix thanks to a backlit keyboard. All of that comes packed into a signature floating hinge design that relies on Apple’s Smart Connector to pair with your device. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A more affordable alternative, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad is sitting at $169 via Amazon. This model isn’t quite as premium as the lead deal, trading in that more adjustable form-factor for a 2-angle stand design that also lacks the built-in trackpad. It’s still much more affordable though, and wraps your iPad Pro in a folio design that’ll also step up your productivity.

Today’s discount lands just in time to pair the Magic Keyboard experience with one of Apple’s latest iPadOS devices. On tap from the beginning of the year, Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro lands at the best prices ever thanks to $200 discounts that are still up for grabs. Those are joined by the more affordable iPad Air 5, which sports an M1 chip and arrives starting at the $500 all-time low. Both compatible with the folio keyboard, you can elevate the setup be it just for getting some work done out and about or making the most of your iPad Pro’s higher-end feature set.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!