Shargeek’s retro 35W USB-C GaN III Charger sees 50% discount to new low of $29.50

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesShargeek
Reg. $59 $29.50

Shargeek’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Retro 35 USB-C GaN III Charger for $29.50 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 50% in savings attached. This is an extra $3 under our previous mention and only the second discount of the year. Featuring a 35W output, this USB-C GaN III charger sports a single port that can top off everything from iPhone 14 to iPads and even the latest MacBook Air. Its design is clearly inspired by the classic Macintosh, with a nifty little faux screen on the front that glows different colors based on the charging status. Get a better idea of what to expect in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Anker’s new 30W USB-C GaN charger is a much more affordable solution to outfit your everyday carry or at-home setup with some extra power. Sure, it isn’t going to bring those classic Macintosh vibes into the mix and the power output is a bit lower at 30W, but this solution clocks in at $21 on Amazon. We previously reviewed the performance, writing home about how this is one of the best USB-C chargers on the market right now for iPhone 14 users.

If you’re looking for some nostalgic tech that’s from a slightly more modern era, Shargeek’s transparent STORM2 Slim power bank is worth a look. We just took a hands-on look in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, breaking down how this portable charger straight out of the early 2000s delivers more than just an old school design. It comes armed with a 130W USB-C port for refueling everything from smartphones to MacBooks and more.

Shargeek Retro 35 USB-C GaN III Charger features:

Powered by (GaN Ⅲ)technology, the Shargeek Retro 35W fast charger can deliver full-speed 35W charging for earphones, phones, tablets and even laptops. Power up your iPhone 14 from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, while maintaining low temperature, which is safer than ordinary chargers. All: Upgraded with a 35W USB-C output so now you can charge your iPhone 14/ 14 Pro/14 Pro Max and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Shargeek

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

The North Face End of Season Sale takes 30% off over 30...
Twelve South intro new HiRise Pro stand for M2 MacBooks...
Drop a meross multi-color HomeKit smart lamp on your ni...
Smartphone Accessories: Momax iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe...
LEGO debuts new 300-piece Moving Truck set as latest gi...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: ATOM RPG, 7Da...
Get ready for spring watering with this 4-outlet hose s...
iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount hits $25 (...
Load more...
Show More Comments