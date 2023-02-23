Gotrax’s just-released Eclipse Electric Scooter sees first discount to $595 (Save $105)

After just launching back in January, Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new Gotrax Eclipse Electric Scooter. Dropping down from its usual $700 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $105 in savings thanks to today’s $594.99 shipped sale price. This is the only markdown we’ve seen in the roughly month that it has been on store shelves and is of course an all-time low. Stepping up to a more capable feature set from many of the Gotrax releases we’re accustomed to covering here at 9to5Toys, the newly-revealed Eclipse model comes centered around a 500W motor that can handle cruising at 20 MPH. The built-in 432Wh battery delivers a 28-mile range, while the 10-inch pneumatic tires come paired with other comforts like a front headlight, rear tail lights, and an onboard LED display for monitoring range, speed, and other riding stats in realtime. Head below for more.

The Gotrax GXL V2 on the other hand is a much more affordable way to get in on the electric vehicle action ahead of spring. It currently drops down to $339.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, delivering $40 in savings from the usual $390 going rate. This model isn’t quite as well-equipped to handle more demanding riding requirements, but will get you around the block at up to 15.5 MPH.

Though if your EV game could use something a bit full-featured, Rad Power Bikes just launched a new spring break sale that’s taking $150 off all of its popular e-bikes. Otherwise, all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new year, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off 2023 with more of a green focus.

Gotrax Eclipse Electric Scooter features:

The Gotrax ECLIPSE adults electric scooter is designed with a 500W powerful motor, can reach up to 20 Mph max speed with 2 speed modes: Gear1,15.5MPH,Gear2,20MPH; It features a front double suspension that provides fantastic comfort and stability, even on uneven roads or speed bumps. 36V 12AH 432Wh, can offer Max 28 Miles travel max long range (under optimum conditions on the flat road).The battery life is reliable for your long daily commute or leisure riding; With double brake lever, more safe.

