9to5Toys Daily: February 24, 2022 – MagSafe Charger $32, Beats Fit Pro $170, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/02/9to5Toys-Daily-22423-11.00-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: 4-pack 6-foot MFi USB-C Lightni...
Walmart’s 75-inch 4K Smart TV is now one of the m...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Doom & D...
Samsung’s Frame 2022 4K AirPlay 2 TVs display dig...
Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part I $50, G...
J.Crew updates your wardrobe with up to 50% off sitewid...
Save 20% on Anker’s Nano/Pro USB-C chargers in fo...
Rare deals knock 38% off Mujjo’s spring-loaded le...
Load more...
Show More Comments