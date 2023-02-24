Today’s Android game and app deals: Dwarf Journey, Doom & Destiny Worlds, more

Friday afternoon’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking down below the fold. Alongside today’s Google Play software offers we are still tracking deep deals on OnePlus 10T 5G, the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, and even more in our Android discount hub. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Dwarf Journey, Net Signal Pro, Galaxy Genome [Space Sim], Doom & Destiny Worlds, Masters Gallery by Reiner Kniz, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

A glimpse of death made the strong and wise warrior Gallar look for a way to continue enjoying worldly pleasures for all eternity. Ancient writings say there is a mystical cave in the Valley of Eternity that holds a lost relic capable of granting eternal life to the brave who finds it. Armed with his ax and his trusty pickaxe, Gallar sets off for the northern mountains in search of an epic adventure that may cost his own life; or guarantee it forever.

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

