Not sold on OnePlus 11? All-time low lands on OnePlus 10T 5G at $500 via Amazon (Save $150)

The new OnePlus 11 just hit the scene earlier in the month, but you might not be sold on its more modest take on the flagship handset. That’s where the OnePlus 10T comes into play, offer many of the same features for less thanks to an Amazon price cut going live today. Dropping the unlocked 128GB smartphone down to $499.99 shipped in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colorways, this discounted from the usual $650 going rate. This $150 price cut today is matching the all-time low set only once before

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 11 counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

Also getting in on the discounts today, the lead deal still allows you to take advantage of a price cut on one of the latest releases from OnePlus. The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 arrive in four different colors for $179.99 normally, but right now if you bundle it with the smartphone above, you’ll take an extra $50 off. That brings these earbuds down to $129.99 and delivers the first cash discount alongside the second promotion yet. Rocking 11mm dynamic drivers, OnePlus backs these buds with a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening that complements all of the other features like Spatial Audio you can dive into in our launch coverage.

One of my favorite aspects of the 10T is all of the fresh cases that OnePlus has made to complement its recent smartphone. And with $150 in savings you might as well complete the package with some extra protection. Of the batch, I am quite partial to the Glacier Mat case, which covers your handset in a slick design that doesn’t compromise keeping your device safe. It notably is also made of heat dissipation material to help keep your handset cool, as well.

Other Android smartphones on sale

Though if you are looking for the latest and greatest Android smartphone, we’re tracking discounts on three competitors to the 10T. Right off the bat, the OnePlus 11 5G 256GB is now resting at an all-time low with $100 in savings thanks to a launch promotion to go alongside this ongoing Google’s 256GB Pixel 7 Pro at $186 off. But if you want a just-released device, Samsung just began shipping the new Galaxy S23+ last week and you can already take $140 off the usual MSRP to bring the price down to $860.

OnePlus 10T features:

OnePlus 10T 5G is the speed-leading flagship delivering ultimate performance. Driven relentlessly by the fastest charging in OnePlus history, and the most powerful Qualcomm mobile platform ever developed, Evolve Beyond Speed. Discover game-changing cooling with the all-new OnePlus Cryo-velocity Vapor Cooling System.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!