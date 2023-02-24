Bodum’s glass, cork, and leather pour-over coffee maker drops under $20 (Reg. $42+)

Amazon is now offering the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker for $19.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60.50 direct where it is currently on sale for $42, this is the lowest price we can find and matching the prices we are tracking at Walmart and Target. Note: Target RedCard holders can get it down to under $19 shipped, but it is going in and out of stock with delivery options there right now. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Featuring a 34-ounce capacity with a combination of borosilicate glass, cork grip handle, and the leather-style tie you see above, it makes for a notable coffee gift as much as it will look great on your countertop. A reusable stainless steel mesh coffee filter is included here, so you don’t have to keep buying those paper cones, as well as a dishwasher-safe design and double-wall insulation that “keeps coffee hot for hours.” More details below.

If the design and deep price drop on the Bodum aren’t working for you, check out the OXO Brew Single Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker. This one comes in at a couple bucks less on Amazon with free Prime shipping right now and delivers a more muted, earthy color treatment that might suit your tastes/decor better.

You’ll want to swing by our home goods hub for all of this week’s cooking and kitchen deals. But be sure to browse through more of the ongoing tea and coffee accessory offers below as well:

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker features:

Does not trap essential oils of your Coffee in a paper filter, and makes a beautiful slow-brew

Includes a Permanent stainless steel mesh filter; no paper filters or capsules needed

Carafe is made of Borosilicate glass, which is more resistant to thermal shock than any other common glass

Double-wall insulation keeps coffee hot for hours

Cork grip stays cool, allowing comfortable, barehanded transport even when carafe is filled with hot coffee

Dishwasher safe

