HYPER offers FREE 1080p webcams with $100 purchases, $230 off MacBook hub bundles, more

Last we checked in with HYPER it was serving up some notable sitewide holiday deals, but today we are tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on an accessory bundle and a shot at a completely FREE HyperCam. The brand makes loads of notable higher-end metal USB-C hubs, video and display adapters for Mac and Chromebook users, charging gear, MagSafe accessories, and more. But as of right now, you can land its regularly $55 1080p HyperCam web camera for FREE with purchases of $100 or more. Simply use code FREEHYPERCAM at checkout with orders of $100 or more to land the bonus freebie. If you’re looking to upgrade just about any aspect of your Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Chromebook setup with HYPER gear, now’s a good time to do it. Just be sure to head below for details on how to hit the $100 threshold without spending full price.

HYPER’s sale section is still offering up to 50% off a range of its gear, so you can score some new accessories for well under MSRP and potentially land the freebie web cam at the same time. Including everything from MacBook stands and a range of USB-C hubs to HDMI adapters, iPad media hubs, and more, you’ll want to at least browse through all of the discounted HYPER gear on this landing page first.

But as promised above, HYPER is also offering a huge price drop on its Ultimate Performance Bundle. It includes a MagSafe compatible HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand for your entire Apple kit, a HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station for 13- to 16-inch MacBooks, and the aforementioned HyperCam 1080p at $274.99 shipped. That’s $230 under the regular $505 price tag on the bundle, well under the price of buying each piece individually, and the lowest total we can find. Head below for quick rundown of what to expect from each piece in the bundle.

Outside of today’s HYPER deals, you’ll also might want to dive into the price drops we are now tracking on Anker’s Nano/Pro USB-C chargers. these rare offers on Mujjo’s spring-loaded leather MagSafe wallets, the best price of the year on Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger, and the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro. Also be sure to check out our hands-on review of Anker’s new 3-in-1 Charging Cube.

HYPER Ultimate Performance Bundle features:

The MagSafe compatible HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless Charger charges an iPhone 14/13/12, an Apple Watch, AirPods, and an additional mobile device simultaneously. It provides 7.5W of power for iPhones and 3W of power to an Apple Watch, AirPods, or additional phone. The HyperDrive 4K Multi-Display Docking Station For 13”-16” MacBooks is the heart of this setup. Designed for elite creatives, video editors, or business professionals and provides maximum connectivity by allowing driverless, native triple 4K 60Hz display support and features 15 ports for peripheral expansion. The HyperCam 1080p lets you record and stream Full HD video 1080p at 30fps with stereo sound. Works with all the most popular video apps.

