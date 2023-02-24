Rare deals knock 38% off Mujjo’s spring-loaded leather MagSafe wallets at $28

Tablet2Cases (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Mujjo Full Leather MagSafe Wallets for $27.95 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special price. These wallets launched back in October, shortly before we went hands-on with them, to sit alongside and perfectly match the brand’s iPhone 14 case lineup. The regular $44 wallet is now seeing the first notable price drop we have tracked via Amazon at nearly 38% off the going rate for the best price we have seen. As we pointed out, the Mujjo offering goes above and beyond the Apple variant in some ways, despite not delivering on the Find My tech. The vegetable-tanned leather and enough space for one to three cards is joined by a Japanese microfibre lining and hidden spring mechanism to keep cards secure. Hit up our launch coverage for more details on that and head below for more.

While not quite as feature-rich overall, the Spigen Valentinus Magnetic Wallet Card Holder is worth a closer look. This delivers a more streamlined approach and a lighter price tag right now with both color options coming in at $20 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. Get more details on what to expect in our feature piece right here.

Prefer to have your wallet slots built right into the case? Head over to our recent review of Twelve South’s new SurfacePad for iPhone 14. We said it’s “the best leather wallet folio around” for a reason and you can read all about what it can bring to your setup right here. Just be sure to also check out the integrated Mujjo iPhone 14 wallet case while you’re at it as well.

Mujjo Full Leather MagSafe Wallets features:

Strong Magnetic Force. Magnet strength same as Apple leather MagSafe wallet. Compatible with iPhone 14/Pro/Max, MagSafe wallet iPhone 13/Pro/Max, iPhone 12. Fits Mujjo Full Leather Cases for iPhone 14.

Genuine Ecco Leather. Acclaimed vegetable-tanned leather developed for a durable finish that gets more beautiful over time. Gold Rated by the Leather Working Group for environmental standards.

Slip Resistance & Extra Firm Hold. Transparent silicon lines complement iPhone leather wallet with MagSafe to secure from slipping. Hidden spring keeps cards secure from falling out.

Access Made Easy, Japanese Microfibre Lining. Access MagSafe card holder from the top, base, or back. Protective interior lined with Japanese microfibre for a luxurious finish.

