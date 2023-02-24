Toy Story x Tamagotchi virtual pets land in your collection at $11 holiday lows today (Reg. $20)

While they might not be the new Grogu Star Wars models, we are now once again tracking the lowest prices we have seen on the official Toy Story Tamagotchi nano models. Available in the blue Cloud variant or the white Friends edition, you can now score either of them for $10.99 via Woot. Shipping is free for Prime members but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. You’ll see these options available in the pull-down menu waiting right here. Regularly $20, this is 45% off the going rate, a few bucks under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find – they are currently listed at $12 and $14.50 via Amazon. Today’s deals mark the second-time we have ever seen them down this low since they were unveiled back in March of last year. These crossover virtual pocket pets put Woody, Buzz, and 17 other digital toys in your pocket. You can get more details on the mini games and what they include in our launch coverage. Head below for more details.

As of right now, the Toy Story models are at the lowest prices we can find on any official Tamagotchi for your collection. There are a few other models on sale today at Woot, but nothing quite as low as $11. The same goes for the R2-D2. Grogu, and PAC-MAN models at Amazon.

The new aforementioned Grogu models have now finally been released and are shipping from Amazon starting from $20 Prime shipped. You can get all of the details you need on those in our launch coverage.

And while we are talking Star Wars, be sure to check out the upcoming summer 2023 LEGO kits and the 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing Fighter launching ahead of Star Wars Day. The new Commander Cody and Captain Rex Helmet builds are worth a closer look as well.

Toy Story x Tamagotchi Nano features:

How you play with Woody will determine which toy he introduces you to next! There are 17 toys to interact with, including two secret characters!

3 mini-games help determine which toy to play with next: Jump! Duke Caboom!, Fly! Green Soldiers!, and Drive! RC!

Be sure to keep your toys happy and dust free. A toy neglected for too long risks being sold at a yard sale (except Forky, who runs away to hide in the trash!)

This is a Tamagotchinano device, which measures approximately 1.6 inches

The Friends Paint version has a white shell

