Pikachu and Gengar Pokémon Squishmallows are finally back in stock at GameStop!

Last year, an unexpected but extremely popular collaboration was announced with the Pokémon Company tapping the likes of Squishmallows to bring some of its iconic characters to the fun plushie medium. If you know anything about either brand, it’s that releases don’t stay on store shelves very long, and so anyone hoping to bring one of the Pokémon Squishmallows to their beds or collections has largely been out of luck. Today that changes, as GameStop has refreshed stock on both Pikachu and Gengar plushies.

Pokémon Squishmallows finally back in stock!

Squishmallows have taken the world by storm over the past few years, delivering some of the softest and squishiest plushie toys out there. Made by our friends over at Jazwares, the stuffed animal pillows come in all shapes and sizes, and now they even come in two different designs inspired by some lovable pocket monsters.

Bringing Pikachu and Gengar into their cutest forms yet, the new Pokémon Squishmallows are now back in stock for one of the very first times since launching last fall. They quickly sold out as Trainers snatched up the collectible plushies, and now both of the different monsters are returning. Each of the Pokémon Squishmallows is made of soft spandex and filled with polyester fiber that gives them their unique squishy designs.

Now available on GameStop for pre-order, you can lock in your new fluffy friend for $19.99. Both versions of the Pokémon Squishmallows, including Pikachu and Gengar, are currently available, and you also have a choice between the smaller 10-inch size and larger 14-inch designs. You’ll pay a bit more for the latter versions at $29.99.

You’ll want to act fast, as there is no telling how long these listings will be live.

More on the Pokémon Squishmallows:

Everyone’s favorite Electric-type Pokémon is joining the Squishmallows Squad, Pikachu! This ultra-collectible, ultra-squeezable Pokémon plush is made with soft, high-quality materials. This Pokémon collectible is perfect to snuggle with during long car rides, sleepovers, and any other moment in your Pokémon journey! This authentic Squishmallows plush is easy to clean, hand wash, then air dry. Squad up with your favorite Pokémon! Join the Squad! Officially licensed by The Pokémon Company International!

