Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23+ falls to new all-time low at $860 (Reg. $1,000)

After officially launching just last week, Amazon is now offering the first cash discount on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23+. Dropping the entry-level 256GB capacity down to $859.99 shipped, you’re looking at $140 in savings from the usual $1,000 going rate. While we saw some pre-order promotions live at the start of February, this is the first chance to save some cash at a new all-time low. Samsung’s new Galaxy S23+ arrives at the middle of the road between the flagship S23 Ultra and the baseline model. Resting in-between those is a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ display that comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. The entire package is powered by the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which also drives the new 50MP camera array. And rounding out the package is a 4,700mAh battery for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Alongside today’s Samsung Galaxy S23 discount, we’re also tracking a pair of new collections of companion cases. Two favorites here at 9to5Toys are getting in on the excitement, with CASETiFY leading the way by refreshing its lineup with thousands of customizable designs. Then the folks over at Spigen also have a new lineup of covers for the Galaxy S23 series smartphones from $16. Both of these lineups are worth a look to protect your new handset.

As far as the latest is concerned from another brand Google’s 256GB Pixel 7 Pro has fallen to a new all-time low with the same amount of storage as the S23+ above. It normally sells for $999, and is now resting at $813 with an even more capable screen in tow. Though plenty more does await in our Android guide this week, too, like the first cash discount landing on the just as new OnePlus 11 5G at $100 off that’s still up for the taking from last week.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ features:

Meet Galaxy S23+, the phone takes you out of the everyday and into the epic. Life doesn’t wait for the perfect lighting, but with Nightography, you are always ready to seize the moment and snap memories like a pro. See your content no matter the time of day on a display with a refresh rate up to 120Hz and Adaptive Vision Booster. Capture and create in rich detail, and then use Quick Share to share across devices without losing quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

