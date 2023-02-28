Jackery’s new Explorer Pro portable power stations discounted from $1,529 (Reg. $1,699+)

After first hitting the scene back at the start of the year, the new Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro is now seeing its second-ever discount. Courtesy of Amazon, the new release first saw a launch discount that is now being followed up by a chance to save $170. Down from the usual $1,699 going rate, the retailer is now taking $170 off when you clip the on-page coupon. That drops the power station down to $1,529 shipped while also delivering the second-best discount yet.

As the latest addition to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1500 Pro arrives as one of its more capable offerings that comes centered around 1,512Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also seeing one of its first discounts, the even higher-end Explorer 2000 Pro is also marked down to an all-time low. Once again thanks to the on-page coupon, clipping the promo will take $250 off the usual $2,099 price tag in order to deliver a $1,849 sale price. This model packs much of the same rugged design as above, just with an even larger 2,160Wh internal battery to provide even more power into your setup.

Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro features:

The ultra solar charging, more than fast charging experience. Solar charging is reborn with a 2 hour solar charge, supporting maximum 1,400W solar power input and unbelievable 2 hour wall charge (6*200W solar panels). Get ready to explore further with Jackery Solar and more than fast. Safety is taken to the next level with intelligent BMS and 8 state-of-the art temperature sensors for accurate, safe temp control. A patented multi-duct design provides 30% improved heat dissipation efficiency, generating 100% product safety. The complete safe charging experience has arrived.

