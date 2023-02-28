Logitech StreamCam and ASUS ROG Eye S 1080p60 USB webcams on sale today from $70

Amazon is offering the Logitech for Creators StreamCam 1080p60 USB-C Webcam for $114.11 shipped. Down from a $140 normal price, today’s deal marks the third-best discount that we’ve seen all-time for either colorway. In fact, the black model still goes for $130 right now, and this sale comes within $14 of the best discount all-time. Geared toward streamers, this webcam is also perfect for those who just need a high-quality video stream for things like Zoom meetings or the like. There’s a “premium” glass lens and smart auto-focus which ensures that you stay crystal clear when on camera. Plus, it has a sensor and USB-C connection capable of delivering 1080p footage at 60 FPS. Check out our hands-on review to learn more then head below for additional information.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Eye S Streaming Gaming Webcam for $69.99 shipped. Down 30% from its normal $100 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks the third best all-time that we’ve tracked. similarly to the StreamCam above, the ROG Eye S packs a 1080p60 sensor and connects to your computer to use for both streaming and meetings. However, it doesn’t have the same sleek design as the StreamCam and it’s not USB-C, so do keep that in mind.

Pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset that’s on sale today for $280. Typically $350, this marks the third-best price that we’ve seen all-time. A solid webcam is only part of the solution to a solid streaming setup, and a great headset is the other half. So, be sure to give the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless a look if you’re in the market to fully outfit your setup.

Logitech StreamCam features:

The Logitech StreamCam premium webcam streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps, delivering professional-quality results for YouTube videos and Twitch streaming. Create sharp, natural video with smooth motion and crisp details thanks to a premium glass lens and smart auto-focus system. Advanced features like automatic face tracking always keeps you front and center, even if you move around, while intelligent exposure ensures you look your best in any lighting. StreamCam is optimized for popular live streaming software like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), XSplit and Streamlabs OBS so you can instantly stream to all your favorite platforms.

