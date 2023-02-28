Looking for an extra Qi charging pad? OtterBox’s brand-new 15W anti-slip model has now arrived

Let’s take a quick look at the new 15W charging pad from OtterBox. Most recently, the brand was updating its smartphone case lineup with the new neon-style Aneu models, but today it’s time for its latest charging solution. The new 15W charging pad delivers the brand’s latest tech and a lifetime warranty to provide a simple wireless charging solution for both Android and iOS users, not to mention compatibility with other wireless charging gear. Head below for a closer look at the new OtterBox 15W charging pad.

New OtterBox 15W charging pad

These days it seems as though most users are going for those all-in-one MagSafe charging stands, especially on the Apple side of things, that can power an entire EDC kit worth of gear from one station. However, if you’re anything like me, you’re also still making use of at least one Qi wireless charging pad, whether it’s on the key table near the entryway, on end tables in the living room, or any other time you might be away from your main charging setup. And that’s where the new OtterBox 15W charging pad comes in for me.

In some ways, there’s not really much to write home about on this one – it is, after all, your typical run-of-the-mill Qi wireless charging pad. But it is also one from a trustworthy brand that can deliver up to 15 watts of power (depending on the gear you’re using anyway).

Compatible with handsets and earbuds cases from Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, and others, the output power works as follows: 7.5W Apple, 5W Qi BPP, Samsung 10W PPDE, and 15W Qi EPP. On that note, the included 20W wall charger provides USB-PD 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, or 12V/1.67A, for those interested in the technical specs here. For everyone else, you’re looking at a more than capable universal Qi charging pad that actually ships with a nice 20W wall power adapter.

The anti-slip textured surface, LED charging indicators, and limited lifetime warranty are nice touches as well. Here are more details from OtterBox:

It’s a charging pad. Made by OtterBox. So you know it’s reliable, durable and does its job every time. Wireless Charging Pad delivers 15 watts of power to charge up your Qi wireless-enabled smartphone fast. Plug in the charging pad, place your phone on top and return to a fully charged device. And, you can be confident that it’s charging because your phone stays put on the anti-slip surface. The clean, elemental design blends into the surroundings, and the LEDs let you know charging status with a quick glance. Not just simple, the OtterBox Wireless Charging Pad is simply amazing.

The OtterBox 15W charging pad is available now directly from the brand’s official site at $39.95 shipped.

More from OtterBox:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!