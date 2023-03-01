Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dead Cells, Sleepin’ Guy, Romancing Saga 2, more

We are now mid-way through the work week and it’s time for Wednesday’s best price drops on games and apps. But before you dive into the app deals, check out this morning’s discounts on Apple’s official iPhone 14 MagSafe leather cases and the new M2 Mac mini at $50 off the going rate. As for the apps, highlight titles include Dollar Bill Origami, ROMANCING SAGA 2, Dead Cells, Sleepin’ Guy, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Dollar Bill Origami: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super Lines: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LunaTuna – Guitar Tuner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hand Lettering Generator: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mafia: Cards for the game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ROMANCING SAGA 2: $5 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: RailModeller Express: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 18 + $860 in FREE apps from $100

Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $30, PSN March sale up to 70% off, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rain Noise: Nature Sounds: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Storm Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Asketch: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Activity Tracker+: $3 (Reg. $4)

More on Dead Cells:

Death is not the end. Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!