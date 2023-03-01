Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $30, PSN March sale up to 70% off, more

Justin Kahn -
50% off $30
Mario + Rabbids- Sparks of Hope

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. If you haven’t added Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope to your Switch library just yet, physical copies are now selling for $29.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $60, this is 50% and the best we can find. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked since release at the end of last year. Sparks of Hope delivers the second entry in the Ubisoft x Nintendo collaboration series, markedly enhanced gameplay mechanics overall, all-new boss battles, and an improvement on the strategic gameplay of the original titles. Just make sure you swing by our hands-on review of the experience for a complete breakdown of what to expect as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

