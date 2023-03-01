Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $30, PSN March sale up to 70% off, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. If you haven’t added Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope to your Switch library just yet, physical copies are now selling for $29.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $60, this is 50% and the best we can find. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked since release at the end of last year. Sparks of Hope delivers the second entry in the Ubisoft x Nintendo collaboration series, markedly enhanced gameplay mechanics overall, all-new boss battles, and an improvement on the strategic gameplay of the original titles. Just make sure you swing by our hands-on review of the experience for a complete breakdown of what to expect as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $37 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium DLC titles $1 ea. (Reg. $2)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Bravely Default II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Prime Remastered pre-order $40
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- God of War: Ragnarok $45 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 80% off
- One Piece Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $90)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Disney Aladdin and The Lion King $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead (physical PS4) $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon PlayStation game sale from $20
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Gran Turismo 7 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox $14 (Reg. $40)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate from $39 (Reg. $70)
- Need for Speed Unbound PSN from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $20 (Reg. $40)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
