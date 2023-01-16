LEGO Disney 100th anniversary minifigures confirmed with 18 upcoming characters

At the start of the year, 9to5Toys shared the latest report on what to expect from the highly anticipated LEGO collaboration with Disney for the animation studio’s 100th anniversary. Alongside a collection of themed creations, the two brands will also be joining forces to deliver an assortment of Collectible Minifigures looking to celebrate the century milestone. Head below for a breakdown of all 18 of the upcoming LEGO Disney 100th anniversary CMF minifigures.

LEGO Disney 100th anniversary minifigures now confirmed

Before we broke down some of the first info on the full plans of LEGO and Disney’s collaboration for the 100th anniversary a few weeks ago, we have to rewind to back in August when 9to5Toys first shared news about the upcoming Collectible Minifigure Series. Since then, a lot has changed on what to expect from the upcoming CMF series, including a confirmed list of the characters making the cut as well as the total number of actually included figures.

Before we were only able to confirm that there would be 12 minifigures, as per the usual with the Collectible Minifigure series releases. But now to fit the fanfare of the 100th anniversary of Disney animation, the LEGO Group is bumping that up to 18 different figures from every corner of its vault. That includes classics like Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Sorcerer Mickey to new favorites of Miguel and Ernesto de la Cruz from Coco, Baymax from Big Hero 6, and so many other signature characters.

Here are all 18 of the upcoming LEGO Disney 100th anniversary Collectible minifigures:

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Sorcerer Mickey with bucket and mop

Stitch with four arms and Ray Guns

Pinocchio with printed fish glass

Baymax with red hoverboard

Jiminy Cricket with umbrella

Princess Tiana with printed 2×3 tile

Dr. Facilier with printed 1×2 tile and walking stick

Queen of Hearts

Princess Aurora with owl

Mulan with Cri-Kee on printed stone

Miguel with guitar and dog Dante

Ernesto de la Cruz with guitar

Pocahontas with 1×1 round tile with compass print

Cruella de Vil with Dalmatian

Robin Hood with bow

Prince John with bag

Evil Queen with magic mirror

As of now, we’re still unable to confirm just when the LEGO Disney 100th anniversary Collectible minifigures will be hitting store shelves. Pricing is going to land right at the expected $4.99 going rate that we’ve come to expect from the CMF series, and the LEGO Group currently doesn’t have plans to change from using the actual foil bags like has been rumored for some time. We do know that the transition will be happening at some point here, but the Disney characters will be safe for builders to go in-store and feel out which character is included in the blind bags.

9to5Toys’ Take

Today’s news on the LEGO Disney 100th anniversary Collectible minifigures is about as expecting as it gets for fans of the animation studio. We’re still a few months out here from receiving actual photos on the lineup, but the confirmation of just which iconic characters are making the cut is pretty exciting.

As for what I’d like to see from the lineup, there are some extra tidbits to confirm as well as some wishes. One thing to confirm is that Stitch is going to be using the unique four-armed pieces that have only showed up once before in the Star Wars: Solo set with Rio Durant. It’ll be the long-awaited return of the rare part, which will deliver a more accurate and updated version of the character since their original debut in the first LEGO Disney CMF lineup from back in 2016.

As for the wants and wishes, I am mostly sure that the LEGO Group won’t skimp out on going the extra mile for all 18 of the Disney 100th anniversary CMF releases, though I really, really hope to see Baymax getting a new mold. The rest of the characters seem like there shouldn’t be an issue getting appropriate accessories and designs to fit with them, but Big Hero 6 star breaks the mold of a typical minifigure. And so I am hopeful they can pull off his unique look while still capturing the classic LEGO feel.

One thing to note is that classic Disney characters are largely missing from the LEGO 100th anniversary Collectible minifigures. That should mean that the Classic Animation sets 9to5Toys covered back at the beginning of January are packed with some pretty exciting staples in the lineup. Snow White is one character who seemed like a must for the LEGO Disney CMF series, but perhaps there is a larger set on the horizon. In any case, we break down what to expect from the upcoming sets from the collection here to provide some extra info to the minifigures launching in the coming months.

