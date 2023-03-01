Sideshow discounts Star Wars collectibles for Mandalorian season 3: Life-sized Grogu, Hot Toys, more

Season 3 of The Mandalorian dropped today on Disney+, and the folks over at Sideshow are delivering some notable discounts on collectibles, decor, and all things Mando. Celebrating the new episodes, you’ll find a collection of merch focused around everyone’s favorite bounty hunter and his lovable companion. Ranging from screen-accurate replicas and figures to high-quality art prints and more, nearly everything ships free. Our highlight from the sale and a personal favorite is the life-size Star Wars Grogu figure at $281.25. Down from $375, this is a new all-time low at well below our previous $350 mention from last fall. Whether you know him by Baby Yoda or Grogu, it’s a rare chance to bring home the authentic collectible. Head below for what to expect from the galaxy’s most lovable bounty right here in our hands-on review and everything else in the Sideshow sale.

After going up for pre-order all the way back at the start of 2020, Sideshow’s Grogu (AKA The Child or Baby Yoda) finally began shipping earlier this year. Arriving as a 1:1 scale version of the prop used in The Mandalorian, this collectible is about as accurate as it gets. Standing over 16-inches tall, Grogu comes with a display stand to rest on, as well as all of the authentic details you’d expect from the Disney+ series. I’ve had one in my collection and absolutely adore just how spot-on the figure looks.

If our highlights don’t catch your eye, be sure to check out everything included in the sale right here. Almost everything that Sideshow sells including figures from Hot Toys, detailed replicas from Regal Robot, and more are included in the sale. Some of the offers are only available through the end of the day, so be sure to lock-in the savings while you can.

More on Sideshow’s Grogu:

The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple ship deck base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest in its right hand.

