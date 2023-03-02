Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: The Almost Gone, SiNKR, Pixboy, and more

Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals have now been gathered for you down below the fold courtesy of Apple digital storefronts. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on Apple Watch Series 8 and the best price yet on Apple’s cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, but for now we are focused on the software discounts. Highlights include titles like Teach Your Monster to Read, Knots 3D, The Almost Gone, SiNKR: A minimalist puzzle, Pixboy, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – MobileArmy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Word Search Daily PRO: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Knots 3D: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Adventurous Eating: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lottery Box – Lotto Manager: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Calmus Remote: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SiNKR: A minimalist puzzle: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $37, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty $50, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Dollar Bill Origami: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super Lines: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LunaTuna – Guitar Tuner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hand Lettering Generator: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mafia: Cards for the game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ROMANCING SAGA 2: $5 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: RailModeller Express: FREE (Reg. $1)

More on The Almost Gone:

Experience the intricate dioramas and connections of your life, and the ripples we all make, in this award-winning narrative puzzle game. Poised between life and death, isolated and alone, you must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!