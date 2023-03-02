Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $37, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty $50, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Now that Nintendo has unveiled the official Mario Day 2023 details, it seems fitting that Amazon is now offering physical copies of Super Mario Odyssey on sale for $36.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. It is also $3 below the advertised MAR10 Day deal Nintendo mentioned in today’s announcement. While there will be plenty of opportunities to score Mario and friends titles at a discount starting as early as this weekend, it doesn’t sound like prices will get as low as they are today on Super Mario Odyssey. This wonderful and celebrated 3D Mario experience is a must-play for just about any Switch owner. Alongside new gameplay mechanics and fantastical worlds for players to explore, gamers once again are tasked with saving “Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Everything you need to know about Mario Day 2023!
***Game Boy titles now live for Switch Online
***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $20 (Reg. $25)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium DLC titles $1 ea. (Reg. $2)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Bravely Default II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Prime Remastered pre-order $40
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
***Sony’s State of Play showcase: Suicide Squad, PS VR2, more
***SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console hits all-time low at $89
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Use code WLFDPP
- God of War: Ragnarok $45 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 80% off
- One Piece Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $90)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Disney Aladdin and The Lion King $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead (physical PS4) $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon PlayStation game sale from $20
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Gran Turismo 7 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox $14 (Reg. $40)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate from $39 (Reg. $70)
- Need for Speed Unbound PSN from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $20 (Reg. $40)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more
NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks
Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more
Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!