Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $37, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty $50, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Now that Nintendo has unveiled the official Mario Day 2023 details, it seems fitting that Amazon is now offering physical copies of Super Mario Odyssey on sale for $36.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. It is also $3 below the advertised MAR10 Day deal Nintendo mentioned in today’s announcement. While there will be plenty of opportunities to score Mario and friends titles at a discount starting as early as this weekend, it doesn’t sound like prices will get as low as they are today on Super Mario Odyssey. This wonderful and celebrated 3D Mario experience is a must-play for just about any Switch owner. Alongside new gameplay mechanics and fantastical worlds for players to explore, gamers once again are tasked with saving “Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

