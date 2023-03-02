Save up to $170 as new lows hit Pad & Quill’s handmade leather MacBook bag lineup

Pad & Quill is now offering solid 25% off a range of its handmade artisan MacBook and messenger bags, briefcases, duffles, and more. You’re looking at up to $170 in savings all told using today’s special discount code (found below) and a rare chance to score more than 20% off the MSRPs. These are the best deals we have tracked on the entire lineup of bags from the brand since the brief and short-lived holiday offers last year, and today’s code works on the brand new Gladstone models we featured last month – both of which are now at the lowest price ever. Head below for the promo code and more details.

There are certainly more affordable leather bags out there, but for folks who can appreciate handmade American goods and detailed craftsmanship, these Pad & Quill deals are worth a closer look. I have been using one of the brand’s leather backpacks for coming on 6 years and it just looks better and better with age, much like the models below will. They also all ship with a 25-year leather warranty and a 30-day money back promise.

Just remember to use code AT25 at checkout to redeem the special prices listed below:

Then be sure to dive into the latest releases from the brand below:

The Attache Leather Laptop Bag features:

When we set out to design this product, we took cue’s from our most popular bag to date, The Messenger. With that foundation we began to build, refine, upgrade and eventually produce a luxury leather bag that clearly meets the demands of utility, luxury and style. We started with American Full Grain hides, the very best leather you can source in the world. We then made an all leather exterior bag with even more room then our Messenger and added gorgeous pleated pockets that are hand pounded. They expand as well to carry just about any cords or hard drives that need tucking away. Inside we have spacious padded laptop pockets, iPad pockets and various other area’s to store your essential daily carry items.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!