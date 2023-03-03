Amazon offers up to 38% off Breville’s steel smart ovens and espresso machines from $142

Amazon has now launched a new Breville kitchen gear sale including both espresso machines and its smart oven lineup. One standout here has the brushed stainless steel Breville Smart Toaster Oven (BOV670BSS) at $149.96 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $50 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention, the first deal since mid-December, and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This model puts a brushed stainless steel smart oven on your countertop with a “super fast 1800W preheat [that] gets your meals on the table more quickly.” The backlit LCD display illuminates orange during the pre-heat phase and shines blue once the process is complete alongside serving up details on the machine’s eight built-in cooking functions: toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies and reheat. Head below for more details and the rest of today’s Amazon Breville sale.

Over on this landing page you’ll find the rest of the deals in Amazon’s latest Breville sale starting from $142. That includes additional smart oven models alongside some of the brand’s popular home espresso machines that look about as impressive on the countertop as they are functional, if you ask me. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Elsewhere in this week’s best kitchen and cooking deals, you’ll find plenty more notable upgrades at a discount waiting right here. The Ninja Pro 8-in-1 Air Fry Oven is now $80 off alongside this deal on the brand’s 6-quart dual basket air fryer at its second-best price and its 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill down at $180, just to name a few.

And then be sure to also check out our launch average for SodaStream’s new E-TERRA and E-DUO sparkling water makers as well.

Breville Smart Toaster Oven features:

There’s heat, and there’s smart heat. Element IQ transfers heat intelligently across 4 quartz elements for precise and stable heat just where and when you want it for perfect results, every time. Super fast 1800W preheat gets your meals on the table more quickly. Voltage: 110–120 Volts. 8 cooking functions to guide you to perfection: Toast, Bagel, Bake, Roast, Broil, Pizza, Cookies and Reheat.

