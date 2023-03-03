Snap the MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ on your iPhone at a new $28 Amazon low (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ for $27.99 shipped in white/clear. Regularly $40, this is 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and matching the limited price we were tracking at Verizon about a month ago. As the name implies, the PopWallet+ combines one of those pop out PopSockets grips mounted atop a smartphone wallet. The whole thing then snaps to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series device via MagSafe to provide enough space for three of your most used cards or IDs. You can then quickly pop off the whole unit when you get home to charge up on MagSafe charging pads and the like. More details below.

Looking for something more slender? Don’t need the pop out grip hanging off the back of your device? Some folks prefer a more streamlined approach when it comes to a MagSafe wallet and the Spigen Valentinus makes for a notable solution. Not only is it even less expensive at $20 Prime shipped, you can choose between a 2-card and the newer 3-card model we featured at the end of last year.

And while we are talking MagSafe accessories, you’ll want to scope out all of the first-party Apple accessories on sale this weekend as well. Not only are we tracking a solid price drop on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack and its OG leather MagSafe Wallet, but both Amazon and Best Buy have now dropped the prices on a range of Apple accessories for this weekend only from mice and keyboards to cases, Apple Pencil, and more. Everything is organized for you right here.

MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ features:

Our durable Pop Socket wallet we call our “PopWallet” is a sleek and secure way to carry your cards along with your phone. With an attached phone grip, you can avoid phone drops and kickstand your phone on-the-go

Wirelessly charge your phone by simply sliding off the MagSafe wallet and setting on a wireless charging stand

The magnetic PopSocket wallet can hold up to three cards that are shielded from the magnets while inside the phone case wallet

Pop Sockets iPhone wallet is compatible with Pop Sockets mounts and cases for MagSafe, wireless chargers, and non-Popsocket cases for MagSafe

