Today’s Android game and app deals: Iron Marines, HOOK 1 and 2, Klocki, NABOKI, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Monday afternoon edition of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure you also scope out the hundreds of dollars in savings now live on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 as well as ongoing offers on the just-released Galaxy S23+. As for the apps, highlight titles include The Lonely Hacker, Iron Marines, HOOK 1 and 2, Klocki, NABOKI, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Iron Marines:

From the minds behind the highly acclaimed Kingdom Rush td saga, comes the most action packed sci fi RTS: Iron Marines. Enjoy challenging real time strategy top war battles, and set your defense in thrilling missions to protect an amazing, unexplored galaxy.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon knocks its Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max back dow...
Radio Flyer’s first e-bike is ‘more fun than their ...
ASUS’ USB-C ROG Delta Origin Gaming Headset falls...
Ninja’s originally $300 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 air...
Skytech’s RTX 3060 Ti desktop packs a Ryzen 5 560...
Save $160 on JBL’s virtual 5-Ch. Dolby Atmos BAR ...
Minecraft 1.20 gets official Trails & Tales name, ...
OtterBox goes up to 30% off sitewide: MagSafe chargers,...
Load more...
Show More Comments