Fold $350 back into your wallet with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 at $1,450, Galaxy Z Fold 4 $100 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,449.99 shipped. Delivering the second-best price to date on the latest folding smartphone, you’re looking at $350 in savings from the usual $1,800 price tag while beating our previous mention by $44. We’ve also only seen it sell for less once before, and that was back over Amazon’s fall Prime Day event. Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 still packs some notable tech compared to the more recent S23 series. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Arriving with a more compact take on the folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G is also getting in on the savings today. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now score the first price cut in over two months at $899.99 shipped for an unlocked model. This is down from the usual $1,000 price tag in all four colorways and delivering some of the best pricing since the holiday shopping season last year.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

As far as other Android devices go, our guide is packed with some notable offers right now as the new work week arrives. An all-time low is live on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23+ thanks to a $140 discount down to $860, which joins even deeper clearance on a previous-generation counterpart. Amazon this week has been clearing out the Samsung Galaxy S22, with an all-time low drop down to $520.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features:

The Galaxy Z Fold4 unfolds your world with next level productivity. Free up your hands with Flex Mode and get more done. With multiple windows, doing different tasks is easy. See your apps the way you want. Drag and drop content from one window to the other. See content in full detail and maximize your viewing experience on an immersive display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is as sturdy as it is stylish and is water and scratch-resistant and ready to take on the day.

