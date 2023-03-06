Bring a pair of dual meross Homekit plugs into your smart home for $20 shipped (33% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-pack Dual Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $19.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is $10 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is 33% off, among the best price drops yet, and slightly below our previous mention on a plug by plug basis. These dual HomeKit plugs deliver a pair of outlets each to provide smartphone and voice command action to whatever is plugged in with no hub required. Alongside remote control action via your phone, they are also compatible with other HomeKit gear, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and more with automated “sunrise and sunset settings,” manual scheduling, timers, and more. Head below for additional details.

While not quite as good an overall value, you can land a HomeKit plug for less with this VOCOlinc model. Coming in at $12 Prime shipped, it is less cash out of pocket right now, but just keep in mind you’re only scoring a single outlet taking this route and spending $3 more per plug. This 4-pack might be worth a look as well considering it comes in at roughly $8 per plug as well.

Then head straight over to our smart home hub where you’ll find a host of discounts on everything from smart lighting to outdoor security cameras, and more. Amazon’s Halo Rise smart lamp/speaker, for example, is now at the lowest price ever and be sure to scope out the ongoing deal we are tracking on Govee’s new Glide Y modular lighting kit while you’re at it.

meross Dual Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

Wifi plugs smart plug features space-saving two outlets. Each wall outlet can be plugged with 2 devices, simultaneously controlled outlets with one manual ON/OFF button, and independently controlled outlets by Meross app. More efficient than normal single-socket smart plug. It supports home appliances up to 10A. Smart outlet supports Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or later), Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Connect your traditional lamp, fan, coffee maker… to Meross smart plug homekit, just say “Hey Siri, turn on the fan”.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!