Elgato’s Cam Link 4K takes your streaming setup to the next level at $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Cam Link 4K HDMI Capture Card for $99.99 shipped. Down from its normal price of $130, today’s deal marks the return to its 6-month low. In fact, it comes within $7 of the lowest price in the last year. If you’re ready to take either your streaming or video calls to the next level, then that’s where the Cam Link 4K comes in. Delivering an HDMI input for your PC, this adapter can support either 1080p60 or 4K30 resolutions and allows you to plug a DSLR or mirrorless camera into your computer. Detected as a webcam, you’ll be able to use the camera with apps like OBS or StreamLabs, as well as Zoom or Teams for meetings. Either way, if you want an upgraded look on video calls, then this is a must-have piece of gear. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider instead the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card. Sure, it doesn’t pull 4K30 footage into your computer, but at 1080p60, you’ll find it’s more than adequate for live streaming and meetings. Plus, at just $70, it’s another 30% below today’s deal, leaving extra cash in your wallet.

If you need to take your work setup on-the-go, then consider picking up Samsung’s Galaxy Book Odyssey Windows laptop that’s on sale for $300 off. Down to its all-time low of $999, you’ll find an i7 processor here alongside the RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, making it a solid choice for your on-the-go setup.

Elgato Cam Link 4K features:

With Cam Link 4K, use your DSLR, camcorder or action cam as a professional webcam on your PC or Mac. Stream or record in stunning 1080p60 quality or even 4K at 30 fps. And broadcast live via any platform in no time thanks to ultra-low latency technology. Say goodbye to maxing out your memory card mid-shoot or discovering shoddy shots while editing. When recording with Cam Link 4K, all content is stored directly on your hard drive while real-time, full-screen feedback lets you polish scenes on the spot. Your camera has never felt more powerful.

