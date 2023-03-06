Score four rechargeable eneloop pro AA batteries with charger at $31 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the a 4-pack of Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable AA batteries with bundled charger for $30.94 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low. This is the best we’ve seen since back over last summer and amounts to 22% in overall savings. This starter bundle from Panasonic is the perfect solution for kickstarting a more environmentally-friendly setup. The four included AA batteries are a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger, which can power up each of the rechargeable batteries’ 2,450mAh charges. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Panasonic’s companion eneloop pro fast charger is now dropping to go alongside the lead bundle. Offering faster charging speeds than its standard offering, this wall adapter can refuel four of the AAs above at a time in just four hours, compared to the 9-hour speeds of the entry-level offering. Now sitting at $18.98, this is down from $25 and marking one of the best discounts to date at $1 below our previous mention.

With warmer spring weather just on the horizon, don’t forget about all of the fun you can have cruising around on an EV. To help get you started on that endeavor, Rad Power Bikes just launched a new spring break sale that’s taking $150 off all of its popular e-bikes. Otherwise, all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new year, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be.

eneloop pro AA rechargeable battery pack features:

Up to 2550mAh (2450mAh min) AA Ni-MH high-capacity pre-charged rechargeable battery

Recharge up to 500 times. Maintain 85% of their charge up to 1 year (when not in use). Batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged. Work in extreme temperatures down to -4 Degree Fahrenheit.

