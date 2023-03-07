LEGO debuts N-1 Microfighter and Pirate Snub Fighter from ‘The Mandalorian’, pre-order now

As the LEGO Star Wars news heats up for the rest of the year, today we’re getting a look at two upcoming creations out of The Mandalorian season three. Including a model that was just shown off in the first episode that premiered last week with the new LEGO Pirate Snub Fighter, there’s also a scaled-down version of a now iconic ship thanks to the N-1 Microfighter, and both of the new builds will begin releasing later this spring in May.

Headlining the new LEGO Mandalorian kits is the Pirate Snub Fighter. This vehicle was just revealed in the opening episode for season three, and arrives as set number 75346. It stacks up to 285 pieces, and will be launching with two minifigures to go alongside the playscale model. The starfighter itself isn’t anything all too iconic, though it is quite distinct from other ships that have gotten the brick-built treatment as of late.

The LEGO Snub Fighter largely features a two-tone gray color scheme with some sticker elements that bring a little more detail into the mix. Even without them, the set has a neat layered design that manages to pack in plenty of details from those nearly 300 included pieces. As for the minifigures, you’re appropriately getting a pair of the pirates. One of them comes decked out in pilot gear, while the other one is wearing a bit more standard garb for a galactic gang member. Both also notably include printed legs to round out the exclusive designs.

Launching on May 1, the new LEGO Pirate Snub Fighter is now available for pre-order direct from the official online LEGO Shop. It retailers for $34.99 and will be joining the rest of the Star Wars Day LEGO kits later on in the spring.

Alongside the set straight out of the first episode of The Mandalorian season 3, the LEGO Group is also going for something a bit more broad with its new N-1 Starfighter Microfighter. This build won’t be launching until later on in the year, making for the first kit we’ve seen official confirmation on launching as part of the summer wave in August.

As the latest Microfighter to hit the lineup, the LEGO Group is opting to assemble Mando’s new ship for only the second time. It’s much smaller than the playscale model, with 88 pieces recreating the vehicle. It’ll include Din Djarin himself, as well as Grogu. That second inclusion means that the LEGO Group is elevating the price up to $15.99 from the usual $10 going rate for this miniature models. It’s a disappointing move to see, especially following all of last year’s price hikes that already affected much of the LEGO lineup.

Just like the LEGO Pirate Snub Fighter, the new Mandalorian N-1 Microfighter is also now available for pre-order. Though it won’t be dropping until later in the summer, with an August 1 release date.

As far as the rest of the LEGO Star Wars lineup for 2023, we also have quite a bit on tap. A new 630-piece Executor Super Star Destroyer was just officially revealed, going up for pre-order ahead of its May 1 launch. And speaking of May the 4th, we’re also expecting to see a new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing hit the scene, too. Then for everything coming in the summer lineup, we broke down a collection of kits due out on August 1.

