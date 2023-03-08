Today’s Android game and app deals: Wild Case, Streets of Rage 4, PUSH, and more

The Wild Case

This afternoon’s best deals on Android games and apps are now live with everything waiting for you down below. And you’ll also want to scope out these deals on iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 5 car mounts, discounts on Anker’s latest power strips with USB-C and GaN tech from $12, and the Motorola Edge/+ 5G smartphones from $350. Highlight app deals include Streets of Rage 4, The Wild Case, PUSH, Pop the Tiles, SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

The protagonist is a man who investigates strange occurrences—a sort of paranormal detective. One day, he receives a letter requesting help: strange creatures are terrorizing a village tucked deep in the wilds of the forest. With glowing eyes and an uncanny ability to evade hunters, these creatures may be more than mere beasts.

