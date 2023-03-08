Let Shark’s self-empty AI smart robot vac handle the spring cleaning this year at $330 ($220 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base for $329.99 shipped. Regularly $550, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $20 under the previous deal price and comes within $30 of the limited Amazon all-time low we featured over the holiday season last year. Nonetheless, this is still a $220 price drop on a $550 Shark cleaning bot that delivers a ton of value for the price. It’s not inexpensive by any means, but it does include the brand’s HEPA self-empty base station, effectively allowing owners to experience a truly autonomous setup for up to 30-days without any intervention or effort on your part. This model makes use of AI laser navigation tech to develop 360-degree maps of your spaces alongside smartphone control, user-created no-go zones, cleaning schedules, support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, and more. More deals and details below.

Anyone who visited our feature piece on the best robotic vacuums will know how much value a Shark self-empty setup brings to the table, especially with a deal like today’s. However, there are more affordable options out there, not the least of which is this Amazon renewed Shark QR1000 IQ Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base at $280. But for something in new condition, consider the Anker Clean G40+ Robot Vacuum with self-empty action for $300.

Dive into our launch coverage of the new TP-Link Tapo RV10/Lite robot vacuum cleaners and SodaStream’s E-TERRA and E-DUO sparkling water makers. Then swing by our home goods hub for more deals on Ninja cookers, outdoor fire pits, blenders, and even the Bartesian K-Cup style cocktail maker at $70 off.

Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum features:

Powerful Shark suction picks up dirt and debris on all floor types—tackling even the toughest of messes in your home. With Matrix Clean Navigation, the vacuum cleans in a precise matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris while its true HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97%* of dust and allergens (*down to .3 microns). 360° LiDAR vision quickly and accurately maps your home so your robot can methodically clean detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to everyday changes in the home.

