Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo plushies up to 30% off ahead of Mario Day starting from $13

Club Mocchi Mocchi Mario Plushies

Just ahead of Mario Day 2023 tomorrow, deals on the adorable and officially licensed Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo plushies have now emerged. While we might see some additional models go on sale for tomorrow, there are some rare deals now live on characters that don’t go on sale very often, from iconic Mario enemies like Bob-ombs, Cheep Cheeps, and Thwomps to the brand’s Mario hats, Animal Crossing characters, and some from characters Kirby. The deals start from under $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. And if last year is any indication, not all of these deals will make it through tomorrow so be sure to at least take a quick look through down below. 

Club Mocchi Mocchi Mario Plushies:

Plus more – Animal Crossing, Zelda, and Kirby:

Everything you need to know about Mario Day 2023 is waiting in our breakdown feature right here and be sure to check out the deals we are already tracking on physical Switch games and more

Club Mocchi Mocchi Thwomp Plushy features:

  • Officially Licensed Product: This collectible Super Mario plush is the perfect companion for all kinds of Nintendo collectors
  • Soft and Huggable Plush Toys: With quality this good you won’t want to let go of this soft and cute Thwomp plushie
  • Great Gifts for Gamers: This mega-sized 15-inch Thwomp toy supersizes their favorite pixels into extra squishy plush pillows to create the perfect gift for a Super Mario enthusiast
  • Super Collectible Plush: Explore Club Mocchi- Mocchi- and collect all of these cute plushies across a variety of fun characters

