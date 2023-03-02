Nintendo details upcoming Mario Day 2023 festivities: New Choose One Switch bundle, game deals, much more!

We now have the official details for the annual MAR10 Mario Day celebrations. Every year on March 10, Nintendo celebrates its most famous character with sales on games, special activities, console bundles, and 2023 is no exception. Last year’s event delivered on some serious Switch game deals (Mario titles and otherwise), Mario Kart Home Circuit, a range of third-party gaming accessories, toys, and LEGO kits, just for starters and Nintendo has now taken to its official site to announce what folks can expect this year. Head below for more details.

Mario Day 2023!

In short, MAR10 Mario Day, at least when it comes to the official side of things, is in some ways starting now with “a month’s worth of activities.” The event kicked off yesterday with a party at Nintendo NY “starring Mario, Luigi and YouTube superstar Ryan Kaji from Ryan’s World,” and today the celebration continues with a “Mushroom Kingdom’s worth of exciting announcements.”

Alongside all of the MAR10 Mario Day deals that are certainly on the way, Nintendo has now announced the Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle that is set to hit store shelves on March 10, 2023. The console bundle comes with some extra goodies, your choice of one of three Mario titles, and will launch at $299.99.

Here’s all of the details you need on the Mario Day Switch console bundle:

Make every day a MAR10 Day with a Nintendo Switch system with Red Joy-Con controllers, your choice of a free Mario full game download (a $59.99 value*) and stickers from the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie. Anyone that purchases the bundle can select one of the following games: Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. The bundle is available starting on March 10 at a suggested retail price of $299.99 at the My Nintendo Store and select retailers.

Mario Day game deals

The first half of the sale starts on March 10 (MAR10 Day!) at 12 a.m. PT and lasts until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. It features deals on digital games and DLC featuring Mario and friends, including Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi’s Crafted World and Luigi’s Mansion 3. The second wave of the sale runs from March 24 at 12 a.m. PT until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This sale includes savings on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Games on sale can be purchased directly in Nintendo eShop or on Nintendo.com at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#mar10-day.

Starting on March 5, 2023, physical game deals will begin to go live at select retailers as well. Nintendo “fans will also be able to head to select retailers to save up to $20 on select games featuring Mario and friends, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Mario Party Superstars and many more.”

Mario Kart deals and announcements:

Alongside an upcoming Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit deal that will knock $40 off the kit, Nintendo is also dishing up details on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 4 today:

See more Rev those engines for Wave 4 of the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, coming March 9th! On top of eight more additional courses, Birdo is returning as a playable character!



Get the Booster Course Pass now: https://t.co/8OtaBdfGeU pic.twitter.com/AqH1dMd8lT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 2, 2023

And even more…

Here’s more of what to expect for the upcoming Mario Day 2023 festivities from Nintendo:

GameStop In-Store Mario Events: Celebrate at select GameStop locations on March 11 from noon to 4 p.m. local time to continue making every day a MAR10 Day! Play games featuring Mario and friends, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and more, and receive free Mario themed-items, while supplies last.

Celebrate at select GameStop locations on March 11 from noon to 4 p.m. local time to continue making every day a MAR10 Day! Play games featuring Mario and friends, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and more, and receive free Mario themed-items, while supplies last. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Opening: The day all Mario fans have been waiting for is finally here! SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood is officially open to the public. At SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, guests can battle Team Bowser on the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, dine at Toadstool Café, level up with Nintendo-themed merch from the 1-UP Factory store and wear an interactive Power-Up Band (sold separately) to participate in activities throughout the Mushroom Kingdom.

The day all Mario fans have been waiting for is finally here! SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood is officially open to the public. At SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, guests can battle Team Bowser on the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, dine at Toadstool Café, level up with Nintendo-themed merch from the 1-UP Factory store and wear an interactive Power-Up Band (sold separately) to participate in activities throughout the Mushroom Kingdom. Win a Trip to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD!: My Nintendo wants to send you to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood! Starting on March 10 until April 25, head to https://my.nintendo.com/ to enter the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Family Fun Sweepstakes. One lucky winner with up to three guests will win a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to visit SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and see the Mushroom Kingdom in real life!****

My Nintendo wants to send you to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood! Starting on March 10 until April 25, head to to enter the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Family Fun Sweepstakes. One lucky winner with up to three guests will win a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to visit SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and see the Mushroom Kingdom in real life!**** Play Nintendo Fun: Kids can also join in on the Mario fun, today and every day, with activities and videos at Play Nintendo. Visit the Play Nintendo website and Play Nintendo YouTube channel for DIY crafts, quizzes, gameplay and more featuring Mario and friends!

And be sure to head over to this page for even more details.

