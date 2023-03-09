Here’s a better look at three new LEGO Indiana Jones sets launching on June 1

Back at the start of the month, a batch of new LEGO Indiana Jones sets showed up on store shelves ahead of even being officially announced by the LEGO Group. And while we’re still waiting on that actual announcement to land, there are some extra photos we can share today on what to expect from the LEGO Indiana Jones theme relaunching come June.

9to5Toys has been reporting on what to expect from the LEGO Indiana Jones comeback for quite some time now, and the official launch is just around the corner. While builders are finding the sets on stores shelves and already assembling the upcoming kits, we have some new photos to share today on three of the sets from the theme.

Fighter Plane Chase 77012: $34.99 | 387 pieces

| 387 pieces Escape from the Lost Tomb 77013: $79.99 | 600 pieces

| 600 pieces Temple Escape Diorama 77015: $149.99 | 1,545 pieces

Since the start of the year when we last checked in with the world’s favorite archeologist, pricing has increased across one of the kits too. Both the Temple Escape Diorama and Fighter Plane Chase remain the same, but the middle-tier kit has apparently been elevated from its original $40 price tag up to $79.99.

And unfortunately, one of the kits that we previously reported on from the LEGO Indiana Jones lineup has since been canceled, too. We’re of course still waiting on an official confirmation from the LEGO Group, but set number 77014, The Temple of Doom, has since been pulled from the company’s plans. With three of the other kits landing on store shelves early and this set being nowhere to be found, it looks like one of the more iconic scenes from the films isn’t getting the brick-built treatment after all.

The other three sets will be landing on June 1, as of now. These should be available from all retailers like Amazon and Walmart alongside direct from the LEGO Group, with the models debuting before the new Indiana Jones film hits theaters.

See more Happy Saturday LEGO news ~ check out the new Indiana Jones sets that showed up on store shelves before LEGO even announced them pic.twitter.com/npCtsopZJe — Rikka ✨ (@rikkaaltland) March 4, 2023

