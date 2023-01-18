LEGO Indiana Jones sets releasing on April 1 with 1,500-piece Temple Escape Diorama and more

It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on everyone’s favorite archaeologist, but today 9to5Toys can share an update on the revival of the LEGO Indiana Jones series. With the new film on the horizon, the LEGO Group will be launching a new collection of sets to get in on the action, many of which we’ve already detailed. Headlined by the upcoming 1,500-piece LEGO Temple Escape Diorama, there will also be three other Indiana Jones sets landing on April 1.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Indiana Jones sets arriving on April 1

Just over a full year after we first covered the relaunch of LEGO Indiana Jones, today we have an update on what to expect from the theme. Throughout 2022, the picture of the upcoming lineup became a bit clearer as we detailed what would release from the more nostalgic side of the collection, and today a fourth set is joining the builds we previously confirmed. For a full breakdown of the Fighter Plane Chase, Escape from the Lost Tomb, and The Temple of Doom kits that’ll be landing in the near future, go check out our coverage from last summer.

As for the fourth creation to land from the classic Indiana Jones flicks, the LEGO lineup will see a new diorama-style kit. Similar to the Star Wars models as well as the Jurassic Park one from last year, the upcoming set will depict three classic moments in the franchise in a more display-worthy context out of 1,545 pieces.

Arriving as LEGO set number 77015, the Temple Escape Diorama will feature three sections of the build. The first one will be designed around the signature boulder chase scene, while the next will showcase Indy swinging across the pit. And finally, we’ll get one featuring the Golden Idol swap from Raiders of the Lost Ark. All resting on a black display base, the build will features two different printed tiles with quotes on them from the films. One will say “Let us hurry. There is nothing to fear here.” while the second one will say “That’s what scares me.” Both of these quotes from Satipo and Indy respectively will complete the kit and its $149.99 price point.

Another thing that has been confirmed since our previous report back in July of 2022 is that 9to5Toys can now mention when the LEGO Indiana Jones sets will be releasing. This one goes for the sets that are reimagining elements from the original films in the franchise and not the new release, but all four of the kits will be debuting on April 1, 2023. Here’s a breakdown of the kits launching this spring.

Fighter Plane Chase 77012: $34.99 | 387 pieces

| 387 pieces Escape from the Lost Tomb 77013: $39.99 | 600 pieces

| 600 pieces The Temple of Doom 77014: $79.99 | 801 pieces

| 801 pieces Temple Escape Diorama 77015: $149.99 | 1,545 pieces

Then there are also some new LEGO Indiana Jones sets from the upcoming film. The Dial of Destiny will be hitting theaters later this year in June, and to celebrate, the LEGO Group will be giving Indy four new creations from the upcoming theatrical release. As of now, we don’t really know anything about the builds, other than the set numbers. It’s a little underwhelming to be sharing just a list of four numbers, but hopefully in the coming months 9to5Toys will have more info on what is likely to be one of the year’s most popular themes.

77016

77017

77018

77019

Otherwise, be sure to stay tuned to our LEGO 2023 guide as we breakdown what to expect from the entire catalog at large.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!