Today’s Android game and app deals: Tempest, Dungeon Maker, Majesty, and more

Tempest Pirate RPG

Friday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Just make sure to swing by our Android deal hub for hardware offers on Motorola Edge/+ 5G smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 models, as well as everything else you’ll find right here. As for the apps, highlight deals include Tempest: Pirate RPG, King of Dragon Pass, Dungeon Maker, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, The Enchanted Kingdom, The Tiny Bang Story, and much more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals. 

Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a battleship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats, defeating other pirates and legendary monsters such as the Kraken, the Leviathan, and others still unknown to science in naval warfare! You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and a lot of other various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.

