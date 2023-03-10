LEGO’s latest collection of Nintendo sets now up to 50% off for Mario Day 2023 (New lows)

All of the Mario Day 2023 action is already sweeping in, with last night’s final trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie ushering in all of the excitement for our favorite plumber. On top of all the other ways to save on games and collectibles, we’re now seeing a collection of LEGO kits get in on the savings featuring the iconic Nintendo character and all his friends and foes. Starting at $2.49, the likes of both Amazon and Best Buy are getting in on the discounts today to offer the best prices of the year. There’s everything from the starter sets to dive into the electric action, as well as Luigi’s Mansion-themed sets to blind bag figures for filling out your existing Mario World with some new baddies up for grabs courtesy of the Mario Day 2023 celebration. Dive into our hands-on review of the LEGO Mario experience for a closer look and then check out all of the discounts below.

A perfect way to dive into the LEGO Mario Day deals today for the 2023 action is with any of the Starter Courses. As you’d expect from the name, these packs are the perfect entry into the series and come centered around the inclusion of an electronic figure. There are packs featuring both the likes of Mario and Luigi, as well as Princess Peach who just made her debut during last year’s March 10 festivities. Each one sells for $47.99 right now courtesy of Amazon, delivering a unique experience that have you interacting the figures with QR codes scattered across enemies, environments, and more to get a high score. They’re also all 20% off, too. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at the experience.

LEGO Mario Starter Courses:

As a reminder for all of the expansion packs, you’ll be needing one of the Starter Courses in order to fully take advantage of the Toys to Life action offered by the companion app. Though the sets are pretty sweet in their own right, especially at up to 50% off.

As for the rest of the LEGO Nintendo action today, we’re expecting the two companies to show off some new releases for Mario Day. Come later on in the day, we should be getting a look at a series of new expansion sets to the theme alongside the debut of Donkey Kong and more!

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course features:

Start your Adventures with Peach – Give Super Mario fans another way to enter the LEGO Super Mario universe with this Starter Course (71403) featuring LEGO Peach. Features a color sensor, an LCD screen to display various instant reactions to movement, and a speaker that plays iconic sounds and music from the video games

