Let’s a go! Nintendo set to debut the final Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer right now

The new Mario movie trailer is set to debut any minute now as part of the latest Nintendo Direct. Now, on the eve of Mario Day 2023, Nintendo is set to broadcast a special Direct presentation focused entirely on the Mario movie and what appears to be the final official trailer before it hits theaters next month. We caught our first glimpse of the highly-anticipated film back on October of last year, followed be a slew of shorter clips and trailers thereafter, and that all culminates in today’s presentation set to go live at 5 p.m. ET today. Head below to follow along with today’s Nintendo Direct to see the new Mario movie footage.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s final trailer

From the very first showing of Illumination’s take on an animated Mushroom Kingdom back in fall of 2022 to Princess Peach’s debut just over a month later, followed by a brief look at Mario’s catsuit and more of Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong back in September, we are getting our last good look at the Mario movie ahead of release today.

Fittingly, some seven hours before the official start of Mario Day 2023, Nintendo is scheduled to launch a dedicated Mario movie Direct presentation (there will be no games shown here today) with what looks to be a high-octane Mario Kart inspired look at the film. We already saw the titular plumber and just about every other major character racing down Rainbow Road in a brief glimpse from previous trailers, but judging by the key art used as a placeholder for today’s presentation, we might very well be getting a whole lot more of that any minute now in today’s Mario movie trailer.

Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 3/9 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s final trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. #SuperMarioMovie

Update….

It looks 6 years to make and over 600 people to make…post production is complete

The Mario movie will officially hit the big screen on April 5, 2023 and in Japan on April 27, 2023.

