Save on this handy 3-in-1 Apple charging cable, now just $25 (Reg. $70)

Are you an Apple fan? Do you want all their tech including the classic iPhone, cutting edge Apple Watch, and the sleek AirPods? Great to have but not to organize, we have the solution that you’ve been looking for. Cut out needing multiple cables that get mixed up and tangled with the 3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable for Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods. Right now we are offering 64% off the usual price of $69 for a two-pack of this super useful charger! Only $24.99 for two of these bad boys, that’s less than $13 a charger!

Built to last, this charger cuts out clutter while giving you a huge length, nearly four feet, so you don’t need to worry about extension cords or power strips. Just one cord charges all three great Apple products at once, saving you time and hassle! Crafted with aluminum alloy materials, this charger will last you way longer than store-bought cables! With two Lightning and one apple magnetic charger, this 3-in-1 covers the needs of any Apple fanatic. And right now you can get this phenomenal 3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable for Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods for $24.99, discounted 64% from the usual $69!

From the 5 out of 5 star rated Apple Watch 8 that was just released in 2022 to the fantastically designed AirPods 3 that are perfect for home and the gym, when you need to keep your Apple gear charged and ready wherever you go, this 3-in-1 charger fits the bill.

Don’t let a dead battery or tangled charging cables ruin your night! Grab 3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable for Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods for only $24.99! A two-pack so it’s perfect to leave one at home and one at the office so all your toys stayed topped up all the time!

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!