SodaStream’s retro-style sparkling water maker bundle with flavor drops, more now down at $150

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsSodaStream
Reg. $180+ $150

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Amazon and more recently as much as $200, it goes for closer to $170 these days directly from SodaStream with half the CO2 cartridges. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and all of the colorways are now marked down to this price as well. You can also just score the base model Art bundle at $119.99 shipped, just keep in mind you’re going to need the extras that come with the larger bundle at some point anyway and we have seen this maker without the extra CO2 down in the $100 range. In my opinion, the Art model is the nicest-looking model in the lineup to have up on your countertop this spring and summer with the retro-style pull handle – having said that the new E-TERRA and E-DUO sparkling water makers are worth a look as well. This bundle ships with a pair of 60L CO2 cylinders, two dishwasher-safe bottles, and a 2-pack of 40ml bubly drop flavors. Additional details below. 

A more affordable option in the SodaStream lineup is the Terra model we previously went hands-on with. It delivers a nearly identical experience just without the retro aesthetics and bonus goodies of the bundle above at a lower $100 shipped price tag right now. Some extra flavor drops might be a good way to use some of the savings here was well. 

While we are upgrading our homemade sparkling water setup, it might be worth considering the same on the coffee side of things. Joining this now even lower deal on Mr. Coffee’s all-in-one pour over brewing station, we are also now tracking a solid $220 price drop on Breville’s automatic steel touchscreen espresso machine. It’s not the most affordable option out there (you’ll find those right here), but it is quite an elegant experience that is now far less pricey than normal. Get a closer look in yesterday’s deal coverage

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle features:

  • Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.
  • Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (1) Twin Pack Dishwasher safe botle, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors
  • Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.
  • Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation
  • Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
SodaStream

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

iRobot auto-empty Roomba i8+ knows where it’s vac...
ASUS’ ROG Delta S Gaming Headset connects over US...
BLUETTI’s Spring Sale delivers up to 40% off power st...
LEGO reveals new Dy Bowser Castle set and Donkey Kong f...
Can’t make it to NYC today? Check out Nintendo...
Levi’s Friends and Family Sale offers 30% off sit...
Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Charger falls to $45 low (...
Smartphone Accessories: 4-pack 6-foot Nylon MFi Lightni...
Load more...
Show More Comments