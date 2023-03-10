SodaStream’s retro-style sparkling water maker bundle with flavor drops, more now down at $150

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Amazon and more recently as much as $200, it goes for closer to $170 these days directly from SodaStream with half the CO2 cartridges. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and all of the colorways are now marked down to this price as well. You can also just score the base model Art bundle at $119.99 shipped, just keep in mind you’re going to need the extras that come with the larger bundle at some point anyway and we have seen this maker without the extra CO2 down in the $100 range. In my opinion, the Art model is the nicest-looking model in the lineup to have up on your countertop this spring and summer with the retro-style pull handle – having said that the new E-TERRA and E-DUO sparkling water makers are worth a look as well. This bundle ships with a pair of 60L CO2 cylinders, two dishwasher-safe bottles, and a 2-pack of 40ml bubly drop flavors. Additional details below.

A more affordable option in the SodaStream lineup is the Terra model we previously went hands-on with. It delivers a nearly identical experience just without the retro aesthetics and bonus goodies of the bundle above at a lower $100 shipped price tag right now. Some extra flavor drops might be a good way to use some of the savings here was well.

While we are upgrading our homemade sparkling water setup, it might be worth considering the same on the coffee side of things. Joining this now even lower deal on Mr. Coffee’s all-in-one pour over brewing station, we are also now tracking a solid $220 price drop on Breville’s automatic steel touchscreen espresso machine. It’s not the most affordable option out there (you’ll find those right here), but it is quite an elegant experience that is now far less pricey than normal. Get a closer look in yesterday’s deal coverage.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (1) Twin Pack Dishwasher safe botle, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

